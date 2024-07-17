UGS farm walk to be held at Portrush on August 6th
A cup of tea/coffee will be available on arrival with the farm walk commencing at 6.30pm concluding with a meal around 8:00pm on the farm. (The cost is £15 for members and £20 for non-members.)
Bill operates a suckler and beef enterprise, overlooking Portrush Strand. He recently reduced cow numbers from 60 to 44 head and now buys in 30 Aberdeen Angus X dairy calves and rears them to finish. All suckler calves are finished on the farm.
Replacement heifers are purchased at the suckled calf sales during October/November. Two Aberdeen Angus stock bulls are used on the farm for both the cows and heifers. All stock is sold through the Aberdeen Angus scheme.
Around six hectares of winter cereals are grown and used on the farm. After three years in cereals the fields are then reseeded. In trying to reduce input costs Bill has introduced white clover into all his swards and this has resulted in significant fertiliser savings. Where white clover becomes thin in a field, clover seed is stitched in, and this has proved very successful. Bill has also introduced mixed swards into his system - PRG, white clover, red clover, chicory and plantains.
He operates a two-cut silage system with a late cut taken if sufficient grass is available. Cattle are finished on silage and 2-3 kg cereals.
This event is open to both UGS members and non-members with visitors encouraged to help prevent the spread of disease between farms by wearing clean boots and a change of clothes from those used on their own farms
Prior booking is essential for catering purposes. To book, contact George Reid by text or phone on 07920037910 or email [email protected]
Ulster Grassland Society President John Egerton looks forward to welcoming a good attendance on the North Coast for what promises to be an informative and interesting visit.