Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Ulster Grassland Society will hold a Summer Meeting at the farm of Bill Harpur, 7 Ballymagarry Road, Portrush, Co Antrim on Tuesday, 6th August at 6pm.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A cup of tea/coffee will be available on arrival with the farm walk commencing at 6.30pm concluding with a meal around 8:00pm on the farm. (The cost is £15 for members and £20 for non-members.)

Bill operates a suckler and beef enterprise, overlooking Portrush Strand. He recently reduced cow numbers from 60 to 44 head and now buys in 30 Aberdeen Angus X dairy calves and rears them to finish. All suckler calves are finished on the farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replacement heifers are purchased at the suckled calf sales during October/November. Two Aberdeen Angus stock bulls are used on the farm for both the cows and heifers. All stock is sold through the Aberdeen Angus scheme.

Host farmer Bill Harpur discussing the forthcoming UGS visit to his farm at Portrush with Society President John Egerton

Around six hectares of winter cereals are grown and used on the farm. After three years in cereals the fields are then reseeded. In trying to reduce input costs Bill has introduced white clover into all his swards and this has resulted in significant fertiliser savings. Where white clover becomes thin in a field, clover seed is stitched in, and this has proved very successful. Bill has also introduced mixed swards into his system - PRG, white clover, red clover, chicory and plantains.

He operates a two-cut silage system with a late cut taken if sufficient grass is available. Cattle are finished on silage and 2-3 kg cereals.

This event is open to both UGS members and non-members with visitors encouraged to help prevent the spread of disease between farms by wearing clean boots and a change of clothes from those used on their own farms

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior booking is essential for catering purposes. To book, contact George Reid by text or phone on 07920037910 or email [email protected]

Ulster Grassland Society President John Egerton looks forward to welcoming a good attendance on the North Coast for what promises to be an informative and interesting visit.