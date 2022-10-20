UGS holds Autumn Meeting on Beckett’s dairy farm
The Ulster Grassland Society held an Autumn Meeting this week on the dairy farm of John, Karen and Claire Beckett on the outskirts of Donaghcloney and on the day well over 150 members and friends made the trip to see this award winning dairy farm.
Claire Beckett outlined the history of the farm which had been purchased by her Grandfather from an Uncle in the 1950’s with dairy farming the main enterprise since then apart from a period in the 1980’s when milk production ceased.
Today the 200 acre farm supports a dairy herd of 150 Holstein cows with around 90 replacement heifers and around 37 acres of cereals grown annually.
She outlined the four main farm objectives which are:
- Increase output from the land
- Grow and utilise more grass
- Make high quality silage
- Have a clear vision for the farm and what is achievable integrating family and work life balance
The farm tour, led by Claire Beckett, included stops featuring dry cow management; calf rearing, milking cow management, grassland management and grazing for low yielding cows
The herd currently yields 10,322 litres with 3,173 litres produced from forage on 3,217 kgs concentrates fed per cow. Milk quality is also important with the herd currently achieving 4.13% butterfat and 3.28% protein and an average Somatic Cell Count of 113 (‘000/ml).
Paddocks are pre-mowed every round from 2nd round onwards with grass measured every 5-7 days and grass quality tested regularly throughout the season.
At the conclusion of the visit UGS Past President Charlie Kilpatrick proposed a vote of thanks to the Beckett family and particularly complimented Claire Beckett on her contribution to the success of the visit.
He also acknowledged the support of event sponsors Fane Valley; Masons Animal Feeds; Trouw Nutrition & Yara
All UGS members also wished the Beckett’s well as finalists in the British Grassland Society’s Grassland Farmer of the Year competition with the results announced early next month.
