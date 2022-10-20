UGS holds Autumn Meeting on Beckett’s dairy farm

Claire Beckett outlined the history of the farm which had been purchased by her Grandfather from an Uncle in the 1950’s with dairy farming the main enterprise since then apart from a period in the 1980’s when milk production ceased.

Today the 200 acre farm supports a dairy herd of 150 Holstein cows with around 90 replacement heifers and around 37 acres of cereals grown annually.

She outlined the four main farm objectives which are:

Host farmer Claire Beckett addresses visitors

- Increase output from the land

- Grow and utilise more grass

- Make high quality silage

- Have a clear vision for the farm and what is achievable integrating family and work life balance

Dairy farmer Beattie Lilburn from Dromore asks a question

The farm tour, led by Claire Beckett, included stops featuring dry cow management; calf rearing, milking cow management, grassland management and grazing for low yielding cows

The herd currently yields 10,322 litres with 3,173 litres produced from forage on 3,217 kgs concentrates fed per cow. Milk quality is also important with the herd currently achieving 4.13% butterfat and 3.28% protein and an average Somatic Cell Count of 113 (‘000/ml).

Paddocks are pre-mowed every round from 2nd round onwards with grass measured every 5-7 days and grass quality tested regularly throughout the season.

At the conclusion of the visit UGS Past President Charlie Kilpatrick proposed a vote of thanks to the Beckett family and particularly complimented Claire Beckett on her contribution to the success of the visit.

Visitors to the UGS Autumn Meeting enjoyed the bright sunshine

He also acknowledged the support of event sponsors Fane Valley; Masons Animal Feeds; Trouw Nutrition & Yara

All UGS members also wished the Beckett’s well as finalists in the British Grassland Society’s Grassland Farmer of the Year competition with the results announced early next month.

