UK Farmdex Report reveals crisis in farming: 51% of farmers considering leaving the industry

61% say their work negatively impacts their mental health

British farmers are under growing strain from economic uncertainty, shifting policies, and erratic weather, with 74% pessimistic about Britain’s farming future, according to McCain Foods’ inaugural Farmdex report.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The McCain Farmdex provides a platform for farmers across the UK - from livestock to arable - to voice their perspectives and give insight into aspects of their personal and professional lives which have not been seen before. By measuring the emotional toll of their job, family life and exit intent, Farmdex paints a holistic picture of life on British farms today.

The report reveals that 51% of farmers have considered leaving the industry in the past year due to financial strain, while only 4% believe current government support is adequate. Alarmingly, 95% expect family-run farms to decline over the next decade if the current trajectory persists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also highlights the vital role of family in farming, with 83% of farmers working alongside relatives and 60% relying on family support to keep their businesses running. Yet, 95% fear this tradition could disappear without stronger backing. The pressures are already evident: 61% say their work harms their mental health, and more than a third (36%) work over 70 hours per week during peak seasons.

McCain is urging government and industry leaders to support farmers and safeguard British food security

McCain’s Farmdex report also highlights resilience, adaptability and optimism with farmers embracing innovation and technology as they look for ways to build a sustainable future. More than two-thirds (68%) view investment in technology as essential for the sector’s future, and 71% have already adopted sustainable practices such as crop rotation, reduced tillage, and precision farming. Many are also diversifying into agritourism and renewable energy, though high upfront costs and regulatory barriers remain significant obstacles.

In light of the Farmdex findings, McCain is calling for cross-sector collaboration and urging the Government, policymakers, and industry leaders to:

- Support regenerative agriculture to boost food security and farmer profitability

- Prioritise long-term food security

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Provide clarity on government policy direction and funding

- Ensure the long-term viability of family farms

- Guarantee fair trade deals that support domestic agriculture

James Young, VP of Agriculture at McCain GB&I, said: “Farming is the foundation of Britain’s food system, and its importance to our economy and national food security cannot be overstated. Farmers across the UK are facing a number of complex challenges, and yet they continue to showcase unwavering resilience. As a company founded by farmers, we’re proud to stand alongside our 250 growers across the UK, and we are committed to playing our part to help ensure the long-term sustainability of British agriculture.

"We support our growers in a number of ways, which includes investing an additional £100m into our grower base since 2020. However, we can’t do it alone. It is crucial that industry bodies, the government and businesses work together to heed the warning signs in the Farmdex and take action to support farmers.”