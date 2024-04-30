Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Farmers in Devon, Somerset and Northern Ireland have recently been ordered to pay fines ranging from £5,000 to £20,000 after silage clamp leaks polluted local watercourses.

“With the silage season upon us, it is vital that farmers check their silage clamps now – before the first cut – to prevent highly-toxic run-off from entering nearby waterways,” said Rupert Wailes-Fairbairn at agricultural insurance broker and risk management expert Lycetts.

“Silage effluent, which can be up to 200 times more toxic than untreated sewage, poses a significant threat to aquatic life, wildlife, and broader ecosystems.”

The Rivers Trust annual ‘State of Our Rivers’ report revealed in February this year that agricultural pollution contributes to 62% of waterways in England failing to meet good standards for chemical and biological pollution.

“It’s essential that all parts of the silage storage system, from pipes to tanks, are well maintained,” explained Wailes-Fairbairn.

“Silage clamps and all drainage systems should be carefully inspected checked to make sure they are airtight and leak-free.”

A deep clean can more easily identify leaks but farmers should be careful not to damage protective lining, asphalt or concrete surfaces.

Rupert Wailes-Fairbairn at agricultural insurance broker and risk management expert Lycetts

“Farmers should check that the floor is sound,” added Wailes-Fairbairn, “that cracks are properly repaired and that wall coatings and overlapping protective films are intact.

“Collection channels and drains should be regularly cleaned out to ensure they are watertight and drains flushed with water before filling the clamp, to ensure they are free from leaks or blockages.

“After filling it, effluent levels should be regularly monitored and nearby watercourses checked for signs of pollution.

“Farmers must be proactive in their approach to managing silage storage. The consequences of negligence are not only environmentally disastrous but also financially very damaging, as the substantial fines for pollution incidents are not covered by insurance.”