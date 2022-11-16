Chief among these is the introduction of a new Food and Agriculture for Sustainable Transformation (FAST) policy.

The new strategy will be implemented by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

FAST will re-imagine agri-food systems to deliver triple wins for people, climate action and nature.

It will be supported by countries through its multi-stakeholder partnerships that will ensure food systems are reinforced through climate policies that contribute to concrete actions in support of adaptation and maintain a 1.5-degree pathway for food and economic security.

FAST will focus on three priorities for action:

Access to Finance: enhancing countries’ capacities to identify and increase access to climate finance and investment.

Knowledge and Capacity: providing the necessary analyses, developing voluntary guidelines and supporting capacity development

Policy Support and Dialogue: ensuring agri-food systems are fully embedded in climate change policies, such as nationally determined financial contributions; national adaptation plans and long-term low emissions and development strategies

Speaking about the launch of the FAST initiative, COP27 president H E Sameh Shoukry said: “The impact of climate change is disproportionately impacting vulnerable communities around the world. To address this imbalance, we need to develop sustainable farming and food systems and meet the urgent needs of food importing developing countries.

“Through the FAST initiative, we will be mobilizing the world to unlock finance flows to increase climate resilience and implement urgently needed transformation across agrifood systems.”

Deputy director General FAO Maria Helena Semedo, said: “Bold transformative actions are needed to boost agri-food system transformation, support countries and ensure that resources reach food producers across the value chain.”

Meanwhile, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has confirmed that it will now hold its ‘Journey to Net Zero’ event at Stormont on Wednesday, 07 December.

It had previously been scheduled for last Thursday (10 November) but was cancelled because Parliament Buildings had become unavailable. This was in the wake of the Shadow Executive Ministers relinquishing their posts.

The 7 December event will be sponsored by Claire Sugden MLA. It will provide the UFU with an opportunity to highlight the contribution of Northern Ireland farmers in tackling climate change while focussing on key issues to drive further action.

