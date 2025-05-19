UK/EU Trade Deal will ‘considerably ease the flow of food across borders, help keep consumer prices down' says leading trade association group

“As a trade association primarily representing processors and traders in the meat and dairy sectors, the Provision Trade Federation (PTF) warmly welcomes the agreement to work to slash Export Health Certificates and SPS checks on agrifood,” said Director General of the Provision Trade Federation Rod Addy. “This will fix many of the trade barriers that exist between this country and its nearest and biggest customer and supplier.”

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Provision Trade Federation (PTF) is a food trade association representing processing, manufacturing and trading companies that cover a wide range of staple provisions including dairy products, cheese, butter, powders and yogurt.

“This deal is everything our members were hoping for and takes much of the cost, stress and hard work out of exports and imports to and from the EU. In particular, the lifting of checks for food shipped from Great Britain and the EU for sale solely in Northern Ireland would also simplify things for the industry. Sales of shellfish and certain areas of chilled meat would also be able to resume.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PTF members collectively account for roughly 20% of UK household expenditure on food (around £24 billion a year) and support some 130,000 jobs across the UK.

Neals Yard Dairy

“The UK would also have the ability to retain its own rules in areas such as animal welfare and advanced technologies. And it would be able to defend its farmers better against animal diseases through better access to relevant EU intelligence on emerging risks.”

Neal’s Yard Dairy, which sells millions of pounds worth of cheeses nationally and internationally, hosted a visit by Daniel Zeichner MP, Minister of State for the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, at its Bermondsey facility in London on Monday 19th May 2025.

David Lockwood, chairman and director of Neal’s Yard Dairy, said: “Neal’s Yard Dairy has been exporting amazing British cheeses to the EU for over thirty years. This agreement has the potential to lead to a reduction in the administrative cost, travel time and general turbulence, offering greater scope for us to sell even more cheese in the EU.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rod Addy from PTF continued “The way Brexit was handled dealt huge damage to the UK food industry. UK exporters and importers found business with the EU had become vastly more complex, more time consuming and more costly and this has undoubtedly constrained investment and held back economic growth. Many PTF members have shouldered millions of pounds to date in added costs in the years since the Brexit transition period ended and have lost similar amounts in terms of export sales. Small-to-medium-sized businesses such as Neal’s Yard Dairy and its suppliers have often been hit hardest, as they haven’t had the scale to absorb the extra expense.”

David Lockwood from Neals Yard Dairy in Central London

“Food inflation is set to rise again and food and drink insolvencies are ahead of the average. The critical importance of food security in the face of threats to peace and the consequences of climate change means that we cannot afford to make the flow of food between borders harder or more expensive than it needs to be.”

“This agreement will deliver significant relief in savings and sales for small and large food businesses alike. This could really add to the growing momentum of UK cheese exports to Europe and help address the slow-down in UK pork exports to the EU since Brexit.

“The growth from closer cooperation with the EU on trade will contribute meaningfully to UK GDP, representing a shot in the arm for the economy at a crucial time.”