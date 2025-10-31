Ulster Bank backs £750k investment to expand and transform 300-acre dairy farm

The investment by Michael and Kieran McCullagh in their 200-cow farm near Omagh has not only increased milk production by 500,000 litres per annum but also improved cow comfort and streamlined farm operations, delivering impressive results.

Ulster Bank provided finance for the major refurbishment at the 300-acre farm which has included the extension of an existing shed plus the construction of a new shed, and an investment in three Lely Astronaut A5 automated milking robots. The farmers have also installed a new 18,000 litre milk tank.

In total, the new sheds have added 20,000 sq of space and have been fitted with heatguard roofing, a type of advanced polycarbonate roofing material which creates a cooler, brighter environment for livestock. The farm has also added climate control curtain ventilation.

Kieran McCullagh says that the bank’s support has been crucial to helping the farm reap the benefits it has.

He continues: “The investment makes us much more productive and sustainable. It takes significant pressure off due to the automation of processes and tasks, and gives us much more flexibility. At busy times of the year, we can stay in the fields to do work to take advantage of the good weather when it is here. The herd is up an average of about 500,000 litres per annum as well which will more than cover the cost of the robots. We are very grateful for the expertise and support of Ulster Bank. Without them, this would not have been possible.”

Ulster Bank Business Development Manager Liam Bradley, says: “This has been a transformative investment by Kieran and Michael, not only giving them a better work-life balance and allowing them to focus on higher value activities in the business, it has also increased productivity significantly and supported enhanced animal welfare. Ulster Bank is extremely pleased to support the investment. We have expertise supporting all forms of local farming, our team are core to local farming communities, and are we passionate about supporting our customers’ businesses.”

