Ulster Bank closure a hammer blow for Lurgan - Lockhart

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has expressed her disappointment at the decision by Ulster Bank to close their Lurgan branch, effective from Tuesday 5th March 2024.
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Nov 2023, 10:39 GMT
Commenting on the announcement, the DUP representative said: “Losing the Ulster Bank branch in Lurgan is another hammer blow to the town, and to the community in Lurgan and surrounding area.

"This is just the latest bank to depart our high street, and reflects the move by more and more banks to transit their business online or via mobile banking. This is their response to fewer people using the bank in person, which has been the case in Lurgan for some time.

"This decision does however leave older people in particular feeling vulnerable, as that face to face interaction whilst banking is removed from our town centres. It is vital that alternative means of banking are promoted. Our Post Office network offer a wide range of banking services and this can be an alternative for many. We also need to look at Banking Hubs being provided in more towns that offer that one stop shop for a range of banks.

"In consultation with Ulster Bank I am assured that all staff will be offered alternative employment which will assuage fears of job losses. However my thoughts are with the staff as they come to terms with this announcement, and face change as a consequence of this closure.”

