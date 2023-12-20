Ulster Bank colleagues have once again partnered with the NI Hospice to support the charity’s annual Jingle Run event.

At the finish line – colleagues from Ulster Bank and the NI Hospice gather at the end of the charity’s annual Jingle Run for a cheque presentation by Ulster Bank. Throughout 2023, Ulster Bank colleagues took part in a number of fundraising activities, raising an incredible £160,000 for the specialist palliative care provider. Among those pictured is Trevor McCartney, Director of Corporate Services, NI Hospice (third from left) and Corporate Banking Relationship Director, Damien Long (second from right).

The festive 5K dash took place at The Valley Park in Newtownabbey earlier in December and was the last in a number of successful fundraising events held in collaboration between Ulster Bank and the NI Hospice.

More than 300 runners braved the cold to take part in the race with many going the extra mile with wacky costumes, Christmas jumpers and other festive attire to bring some seasonal cheer. The event, which has been accredited by Athletics NI attracted a number of local running clubs and was also supported by the Lord Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the beginning of the year, Ulster Bank colleagues have raised over £160,000 for the NI Hospice through the bank’s annual ‘One Week in September’ fundraising campaign. After the race, an official cheque presentation was made to representatives from the NI Hospice.

Reflecting on the One Week in September fundraising drive, Terry Robb, Head of Personal Banking, Ulster Bank said: “We are incredibly proud of our efforts and delighted to have raised such a huge sum of money for the NI Hospice this year. All of our colleagues really got behind the initiative and contributed their time, efforts and talents to help achieve this target. As well as coming together as a team to take part in fundraising activities, we’ve also enjoyed forging a closer relationship with the team at the NI Hospice and learning more about the incredible work they do in supporting families in Northern Ireland.

“Part of our purpose is to encourage individuals and communities to thrive and so entering into this partnership with the NI Hospice team has been an incredibly rewarding one and a great experience for our team to learn more about the guidance and support available through the NI Hospice.

“It’s great to continue our partnership through the sponsorship of the Jingle Run which I’m sure will raise even more money for this fantastic cause and continue to reinforce the message that these organisations need our support.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Expressing gratitude to Ulster Bank on behalf of the NI Hospice, Lauren Doherty, Interim Director of Brand and Income, said: “We would like to express our appreciation and gratitude to our sponsors Ulster Bank for all their support throughout the year. We are hugely grateful to them and the local community for their invaluable assistance.”