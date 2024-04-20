Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cup of tea/coffee will be available on arrival with the farm walk getting underway at 11.30am. A BBQ meal will be served after the farm tour at around 1.30pm on the farm.

Robert Beattie and his three sons farm over 300 acres with 285 acres down to grassland with the remainder being rough grazing. Robert is the sixth generation on the farm with dairying being the main enterprise since 1989.

The altitude of the farm is 475-550 feet above sea level with much of the farm having peaty soils which require careful management. A great deal of attention is paid to maintaining soils in high fertility.

UGS President John Egerton chats to Richard Beattie ahead of the Society’s visit to the Beattie’s farm at Dunloy on Tuesday 30th April 2024

At present there are 180 Holstein dairy cows milking with 120 replacements reared each year achieving a stocking rate of 2.44 CE/Ha. In addition to grass some winter rye is also grown on the farm for silage. Turnout of the cows is usually mid-April with in-calf heifers turned out late April – early May. The herd is presently producing 10,000 litres on 3.8 tonnes of concentrates.

Calving is between September and April with 70% calved by Christmas. Sexed semen and is used on maiden heifers and selected cows in the herd. Bulls are selected for high PLI and emphasis on kilograms of milk solids, fertility and type merit. Maiden heifers are on a set time breeding programme with sexed semen and then a sweeper bull is introduced to catch any repeats.

Ulster Grassland Society President John Egerton looks forward to welcoming Society members and friends on Tuesday 30th April at 11.00am for what promises to be an interesting and informative visit to this Co Antrim farm.

To assist with biosecurity it is essential that visitors wear clean wellington boots and a change of clothes from those normally used on the farm.