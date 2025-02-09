Ulster Wool 2025 shearing training courses go live

Ulster Wool is pleased to announce that shearing courses are now live on their website.

Their experienced team of instructors will be running courses between April and August this year, offering tuition in machine and blade shearing, and wool handling.

Shearing courses are designed to develop good techniques and shearing practice from the outset. Courses cover key topics relating to shearing such as health and safety, the shearing environment, equipment, shearing technique, and care for your wool.

Courses are recognised across the world and tailored to individual levels of ability – from an absolute beginner (Blue Seal) to an advanced stage (Gold Seal). Course content is designed to achieve several individual objectives – from shearing your flock more efficiently and effectively, building foundations for career entry opportunities, and supporting entry at global competitions of the highest standards.

Ulster Wool has Machine shearing and Wool handling courses to suit all classes of trainees but anyone wanting an Advanced machine shearing course should contact Jayne Harkness-Bones by emailing [email protected] to obtain a booking on code.

One-day Machine and Blade shearing on-farm training courses are also available ranging from those having no experience to professional shearers traveling the world.

As in previous years, Ulster Wool launched its exclusive training offer for young farmers in January, providing an opportunity for YFC members. This year this exclusive offer has been extended to include all young farmers, regardless of level and how many courses they have previously attended. A young farmer can benefit from 50% off Ulster Wool shearing courses for the duration of their membership. This offer includes participation in both machine and blade shearing courses.

Jack Robinson, Ulster Wool Ambassador and shearing instructor, says: “I started as an Ulster Wool instructor in 2019 after attending my first shearing course in 2004. The Ulster Wool shearing courses are a great opportunity to learn a new skill, and if you’re willing to work hard, and put in the practice, you’ll succeed and go far.”

To book a course please visit https://www.ulsterwool.com/book-online

n For more information on the YFC offer please visit: https://www.ulsterwool.com/ulster-yfc-offer

Alternatively, for more information contact Jayne Harness-Bones – 028 9446 2131 – [email protected]