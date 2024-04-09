Ulster Wool’s two ambassador roles will be to support the organisation and fibre through good advocacy and best practices, encouraging farmers to be stronger together by supporting Ulster Wool. The ambassadors’ passion for the industry will also hopefully work to motivate the next generation while also flying the flag for Ulster Wool.

Claudy-based Jack Robinson and Strabane’s Tom Perry have taken on the mantle and are two young farmers and shearers with a great deal of experience under their belts.

Jack keeps roughly 700 sheep and has a shearing run covering around 30,000 sheep. He has won the Northern Ireland national shearing title 10 times and made two world individual machine shearing finals.

First introduced to shearing at an Ulster Wool shearing course at age 17, Tom returned to refresher courses and progressed as far as a gold seal when he was 23. He spent his twenties and early thirties travelling to the southern hemisphere progressing his career. Tom is an Ulster Wool instructor and was also successful in achieving the 9-hour Irish Lamb Shearing record in 2023.

Brendan Kelly, Chairman, of Ulster Wool said: “We are thrilled with the standard and talent of our ambassadors. Both are extremely skilled, passionate, and knowledgeable individuals who can bring a lot to what we do here at Ulster Wool.”

On top of helping to promote the Ulster Wool across its different media platforms, the ambassadors will also gain useful insight into the governance of the organisation and what goes into marketing its members’ wool.

Brendan said: “Ulster Wool represents sheep farmers across Northern Ireland. We collect, grade, market and sell wool on behalf of our members to the international wool textile industry for use in flooring, furnishings, and apparel.

“As a collective marketing organisation, everything Ulster Wool does is about adding value to our members’ wool and we look forward to working with our ambassadors in promoting this to a much wider audience.”