Ulster Wool announces Stephen Wilson as Training & Development Programme winner

Stephen Wilson in action

Last week, Ulster Wool met with Stephen to find out more and discuss his achievement.

Tell us about yourself?

I am 29 years old and from Portadown, Co. Armagh. I am a swimming teacher and teach all ages and abilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I also shear sheep, mainly for smallholders; this is easier for me to fit in around my work. Scheduling can sometimes be a challenge as shearing is often weather dependent. After leaving school I attended Greenmount Agricultural College.

I didn’t come from a farming background and chose not to pursue agriculture as a career, instead going on to study various other things.

I decided one day that I wanted to learn how to shear sheep as a means of maintaining an interest in agriculture. I attended my first course in Ballycastle a few years back and since then my interest in shearing and wool itself has snowballed from there.

Tell me about your interest in the sheep industry?

My introduction to shearing has given me an interest in wool more widely. Since then, my desire has grown to learn more about such a wonderful product which unfortunately has been side-lined in favour of synthetic and less environmentally friendly fibres.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

Advertisement

Advertisement

In my spare time (if I have any) I enjoy attending agricultural shows and gardening, in particular fruit growing. Some of the shows I have attended include the Royal Welsh, Royal Ulster and the Irish Ploughing Championships. In the future I would like to attend more of the prestigious large scale shows in GB and further afield.

Why did you want to be involved with Ulster Wool Training & Development Programme?

This programme will allow me to further my interest in the industry on several fronts. In addition to the top class training provided by Ulster Wool it offers access to operations generally unseen by the public, helping me develop a fuller understanding of this field. By taking advantage of networking opportunities, I also hope to build contacts with key players within this trade.

What are you looking forward to most within the programme?

I am looking forward to learning from industry experts with many years of experience in this area. I relish the opportunity to educate myself in the processing side of things having only previously seen the initial wool gathering. I hope to follow the cycle right from its beginnings on the sheep’s back through to the processing and onto the manufacturing of wool-based products. I believe that seeing the wool processing chain from start to finish will enable me to become a more effective advocate for the industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What do you know about Ulster Wool’s role in the UK sheep industry?