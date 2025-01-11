Ulster Wool launches young farmers exclusive training offer for another year
For the seventh year in a row Young Farmers Club members affiliated to the YFCU can take advantage of a 50% discount on Ulster Wool Shearing Courses. The discounted offer applies to courses in machine and blade shearing.
Ulster Wool’s two-day courses are held in all regions of the UK and cover the essentials of shearing.
Attendees receive hands-on practical tuition in small groups, typically with a ratio of one instructor to four participants. This allows attendees to develop their technique as well as receiving guidance on animal welfare, the use of shearing equipment, and staying safe in the shearing shed. The discount applies to courses for absolute beginners, intermediate, and advanced level shearers.
Ulster Wool and the YFCU actively encourage Young Farmers to improve their technique by attending further training.
The discounted price of £110 plus VAT is exclusively available to YFC members who register before the 31st of March 2025. Ulster Wool’s courses are also available to non-members at £220 plus VAT which still represents excellent value for small group tuition.
Richard Schofield, Shearing Manager at Ulster Wool, said: “Ulster Wool and the YFC have worked together now for several years in different projects, but this incentive is the best so far giving members the opportunity to attend shearing courses with a 50% discount whilst you remain a YFC member enabling you to develop your shearing skills.”
To register your interest please contact:
Name: Hayley Sloan (Assistant Events Manager)
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 07771886533
