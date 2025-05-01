United  Auctions announces retirement of managing director

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scotland’s leading livestock auctioneers has announced that George Purves, Managing Director of United Auctions, will retire after almost 50 years of dedicated service to Scotland’s agricultural community.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since being appointed Managing Director in 2017, Purves has overseen significant growth at United Auctions, strengthening its market leadership, expanding its footprint to nine centres across Scotland, and significantly increasing turnover.

George Purves said: “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve our clients and communities over the 24-years I’ve worked at United Auctions. I am immensely proud of all we have achieved together."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “When I took on the Managing Director role, I was mindful that leadership has a natural cycle, and that part of the responsibility is knowing when to make way for the new team. It is the people who make the company, and the company that shapes its people. My aim has always been to leave the business in good heart for the future, and I am confident that United Auctions will continue to thrive in the years ahead.”

George Purves at United Auctions’ Stirling Agricultural Centre. CREDIT: Whyler Photos.

Under his leadership, company turnover has increased to £250 million with the company now operating 280 sales throughout the year across nine centres in Scotland, selling more than 800,000 sheep and over 120,000 cattle annually. In addition, the company has been delivering a strategic succession plan to develop future leaders and continue to promote from within.

In his first year as Managing Director, United Auctions were appointed as operators of Oban Livestock Centre where they have demonstrated their commitment to rural community operated markets by reinvigorating sales to help keep critical mass and throughput for the industry.

As a prime sheep auctioneer, Purves created ‘Lamb for St Andrew’s Day’ in 2009 during the Scottish Enterprise Rural Leadership Programme with Willie Mitchell. Revitalised by United Auctions in 2019, the campaign champions lamb as the national dish for St Andrew’s Day and has reached over 600 schools and 160,000 pupils in collaboration with the Institute of Auctioneers, Quality Meat Scotland, and other red meat industry bodies. Supported by the Scottish Government, NFU Scotland, and the National Sheep Association, the initiative is also embraced by community groups, rugby clubs, and local businesses across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the company has achieved record sheep and cattle sales with their headquarters, Stirling Agricultural Centre, and Dalmally Mart hosting the two largest Blackface tup sales in the country.

In April the company became employee owned - the first of its kind in the industry. Purves will maintain his involvement with United Auctions in his new role as Chairman of the Trustee Board as the company enters this next chapter as an Employee Ownership Trust.

Executive Chairman John Roberts commented: “On behalf of the Board and the entire team, I would like to thank George for his outstanding leadership, his unwavering commitment to the industry, and the professional example he has set within the business. He leaves behind an enduring legacy and a business ready to embrace the opportunities of the future.”