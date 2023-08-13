As always, the sale was well endorsed by breeders, turning out 211 top quality sheep for prospective purchasers to feast their eyes on.

Mr Denis Rankine of the Dun Eideann Flock in Fife, Scotland was attributed the sizeable task of judging the show classes which attracted a strong entry of both sheep and spectators eager to view the spectacle of sheep on offer.

Mr Rankine’s pick of the day was winner of the ram lamb class, lot 10 “Richhill F1802” from Ben Lamb who was duly awarded the overall champion accolade. With double Richhill breeding, sired by Richhill Allstar and out of Richhill C1309 this lamb exhibited super power and style, going on to sell for 1000gns to fellow breeder Matthew Hall, Ballycraig Flock, Pomeroy. Reserve champion and best opposite sex to champion was awarded to lot 58 from Caroline Mckeown, Ashvale flock for “Ashvale F671”. This Downkillybegs Evolution daughter out of Islandview B40 stood top in a a large class of ewe lambs, with excellent strength and character she sold for 600gns to James Adams.

1st prize shearling ram from Shane Wilson pictured with judge and sponsor. Pic: Graham Cubitt

Show results

Champion : Ben Lamb (lot 10)

Reserve champion and best opposite sex to champion: Caroline McKeown (lot 58)

Best horn exhibit: Ben lamb (lot 111)

Ben Lamb with overall champion pictured with judge Denis Rankin and Kevin Corry (MvB MRCVS) from Norbrook. Picture: Graham Cubitt

Ram lamb: 1st B Lamb (lot 10), 2nd D&S Stevenson (lot 40), 3rd T Wright (lot 6), 4th T Wright (lot 7), 5th W&K Carson (lot 15), 6th C McKeown (lot 46).

Pair of ram lambs: 1st T Wright (lot 8&9)

Shearling ram: 1st S Wilson (lot 53), 2nd S Wilson (lot 54), 3rd L Weir (lot 55)

Senior ram: 1st A Graham (lot 57), 2nd A&G Sloane (lot 56)

Pictured at the show and sale. Pic: Graham Cubitt

Horn ewe lamb: 1st B Lamb (lot 111)

Poll ewe lamb: 1st C McKeown (lot 58), 2nd A McConnell (lot 96), 3rd W&K Carson (lot 128), 4th M&C Maybin (lot 82), 5th B Lamb (lot 106), 6th C McKeown (lot 62)

Pair ewe lambs: 1st A McConnell (lot 97 & 98), 2nd B Lamb. (lot 107 & 108), 3rd E McClure (lot 148 & 149), 4th C McKeown (lot 60 & 61)

Shearling ewe: 1st M&C Maybin (lot 180), 2nd C McKeown (lot 194), 3rd B&J Moorhead (lot 203), 4th G&M Cubbit (lot 191)

A line up for the judge. Picture: Graham Cubitt

Senior ewe: 1st – 3rd Colin Johnston (lots 211, 213 & 212)

Novice Breeder: 1st E Gilmour & P Breen (lot 30), 2nd T McConaghie (lot 42), 3rd R Quinn (lot 1), 4th E Gilmour & P Breen (lot 29), 5th A Scullion (lot 44), 6th A Scullion (lot 43)

Progeny group of 3 : 1st S Wilson (lot 52,53 & 54), 2nd B Lamb (lot 10, 108 & 110), 3rd A McConnell (lot 96,97 & 100), 4th C McKeown (lot 60, 46 & 63)

Demand remained high across the sale with purchasers from far and wide investing in the quality genetics on offer. Topping the sale was lot 27 from Ellen McClure with ram lamb “Mountdale Ferrari”, a Downkillybegs Egbert son out of homebred ewe Mountdale D53. Packed with conformation and presence, this lamb caught the eye of Andrew and Grace Sloane, Dullaghan Flock selling for 1500gns. Next up was lot 45 from Caroline Mckeown with “Ashvale Fortune” an Ashvale Bruno son who was first place lamb at Balmoral show this year. This eye-catching lamb found its new home with Gary Henderson, Sandleford Flock, selling for 950gns. In close succession was lot 40 from David and Sarah Stevenson with ram lamb “Greenhill Fitbit” a Downkillybegs Dynamite son out of homebred ewe Greenhill Z7. This lamb stood second prize in the showing, displaying excellent character and correctness, selling for 880gns to William McCracken, Loughgall. Leading the female section was lot 98 from Amy McConnell with her second prize ewe lamb “Beechmount F723”, a daughter of Kilvaddy Bolt out of homebred ewe Beechmount Z361. This sweet lamb was capitalised on by Eddie Graham, Ballyclare selling for 800gns.

Other leading prices are as follows: B Lamb 780gns to L Moore, Ballygawley, R&J Hill 750gns to A Morrison, Ballyclare, C Mckeown 750gns to H Mullholland, Crumlin, T Wright 720gns to R McCaughern, Finvoy, L Weir 720gns to W McCracken, Loughgall, C Mckeown 700gns to N Rickey, Newtonbutler, A McConnell 680gns to J Durrant, Essex, E McClure 680gns to R&J Hill, Ballyclare, T Wright 680gns to E Matthews.

As another Premier sale passes, the club wishes to extend its thanks to breeders, market staff, sponsors, and purchasers for their continued support in making the sale a success, adding to the ever-growing strength of the breed.