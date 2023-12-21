Upcoming CAFRE Slurry Management Open Days
- Tuesday 16 January 10-2pm, Greenmount Campus, Antrim
- Tuesday 23 January 11-1pm, Rex Wilson, 22 Ballymoyle Rd, Coagh, Cookstown, BT80 0AD
- Tuesday 30 January 11-1pm, Ian McClelland, 64 Moss Rd, Banbridge, BT32 3NZ
CAFRE technologists, advisers and other experts will demonstrate optimal slurry usage, application, and regulatory compliance to enhance grass growth and minimise water pollution.
Attendees will learn about nutrient management planning with practical demonstrations using CAFRE farm equipment.
The events will also focus on water quality issues, AFBI water quality monitoring, and future developments in slurry processing. Additionally, there will be an exhibition area with a wide variety of farming organisations participating and a commercial slurry equipment exhibition.
To book your place, please visit: www.cafre.ac.uk/slurry-management