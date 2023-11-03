The Department’s operational teams continue to work closely with multi agency partners in relation to ongoing flooding and are deploying resources effectively across a number of locations.

Flooding in the Downpatrick area. Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Water levels in most areas are now starting to recede and recovery operations are well underway in Newry and other locations.

River Bann levels are also falling and that should lead to an improvement in conditions in Portadown over the next couple of days. Lough Neagh is expected to peak over the weekend and is not likely to reach the levels experienced in the winter of 2015.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, water levels in watercourses remain stubbornly high in the Downpatrick area and this has had an impact on the viability of beginning planned pumping operations today.

The department’s operational teams and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service met late last night to assess the situation further and plan what could be done. Preparation works ahead of the major pumping operation within this extremely challenging environment are underway and, as indicated on site with elected representatives and traders yesterday, efforts to remove flood water from Market Street will depend on how natural water levels recede and how effective works today will be. Every effort is being made to begin pumping as soon as possible, as the Department and multi agency partners are keen to do all that theu can to reduce the impacts of the flooding in Downpatrick.

“We understand this is incredibly difficult for residents and businesses impacted and we appreciate their patience as we work with partners to manage the situation.