Uplands Open Day welcomes visitors to CAFRE’s Hill Farm

Over 260 farmers, researchers and practitioners attended the Uplands Open Day on Wednesday, 3 September to view some of this cutting-edge work.

Stop One Hill sheep and habitat management

At the first stop, visitors were introduced to the innovative and collaborative work taking place at the CAFRE Hill Farm at Glenwherry. The session, led by Dr Eileen McCloskey, Senior Livestock Technologist at CAFRE, was supported by Michael Gottstein, Sheep Specialist at Teagasc, and Merlin Becker from the Irish Grouse Conservation Trust.

Eileen opened the discussion by outlining the sheep systems currently in use on the hill. She emphasised the importance of selecting the right animal type and maintaining high productivity levels, not only for the success of the livestock enterprise but also for the health of the upland habitat. The grazing behaviour of hill sheep, she explained, plays a crucial role in managing and improving the landscape. By carefully aligning grazing patterns with habitat goals, the team has been able to make significant adjustments that benefit both the sheep enterprise and the surrounding environment.

Michael discussed how productivity and grazing strategies can be harmonised with ecological objectives. He highlighted the importance of understanding sheep behaviour and using it as a tool to shape the landscape in a way that supports biodiversity.

Merlin brought a conservationist’s perspective to the discussion, focusing on the habitat requirements of ground-nesting birds such as the grouse. He described the specific conditions these birds need to thrive and shared insights into the management practices employed to encourage their population growth on the hill. These practices include controlled grazing, predator management, and vegetation control; all aimed at creating a mosaic of habitats that support a diverse range of upland species.

Stop Two Carbon balance in practice

The second stop of the tour brought visitors into the heart of one of the most pressing environmental challenges facing upland agriculture: carbon emissions from peatland. Using the Glenwherry site as a living case study, experts from CAFRE, Ulster University, and Teagasc shared insights into how science and restoration are being used to reduce the climate impact of farming on sensitive landscapes.

Dr Elizabeth Earle, Senior Carbon Technologist at CAFRE, began by presenting the carbon emission profile of the CAFRE Hill Farm. She explained how baseline and current emission figures have been calculated, offering a transparent view of the farm’s climate impact. These figures are the result of rigorous data collection and analysis, forming the foundation for targeted restoration efforts.

Elizabeth also highlighted the positive changes already achieved through peatland restoration, noting a measurable reduction in emissions. Looking ahead, she outlined future restoration plans and their expected contribution to further lowering the farm’s carbon footprint.

Hannah Thompson, a PhD student at Ulster University, expanded on the scientific research being conducted at Glenwherry. She described the unique and comprehensive approach being used to measure carbon balance on-site, which includes monitoring soil, vegetation, and hydrology.

Hannah emphasised that the findings from Glenwherry are not only valuable locally but also have broader implications. They are helping to refine emission factors for peatland across Ireland, contributing to more accurate national carbon accounting and better-informed climate policy.

Dr Aaron Fox, Carbon Researcher at Teagasc, provided additional context by sharing insights from Teagasc’s wider carbon research initiatives. He discussed how Glenwherry fits into a larger network of studies aimed at understanding and mitigating agricultural emissions, particularly in peatland areas. Aaron’s contribution underscored the importance of collaboration between research institutions and farming bodies in developing practical, science-based solutions to climate challenges. The Hill Farm project demonstrates how farms can become active participants in climate action. Through careful measurement, restoration, and collaboration, the CAFRE Hill Farm is contributing valuable data collection to studies across the UK and Ireland.

Stop Three Peatland restoration

Following the discussion on carbon, the third stop of the tour focused on the practical aspects of peatland restoration; from planning and implementation to long-term management.

Nicola Warden, Senior Biodiversity Technologist at CAFRE, led the session by showcasing the restoration work carried out on the CAFRE Hill Farm. She described several techniques used to rehabilitate degraded peatland, including the forest-to-bog project and initiatives aimed at raising the water table to re-establish natural hydrology.

Nicola emphasised that restoration is not just about reducing emissions; it also brings significant biodiversity gains. She shared examples of how restored areas have recovered, with native plant species returning and wildlife habitats improving.

Simon Gray, Head of Peatland Recovery at Ulster Wildlife, brought a wealth of experience from restoration projects across the region. He outlined the key stages of successful peatland recovery—starting with thorough planning, followed by careful implementation, and ongoing monitoring and management. Simon stressed the importance of tailoring restoration strategies to the specific conditions of each site and involving local stakeholders to ensure long-term sustainability.

Patrick Browne and Carolyn Patterson, Advisers from Teagasc, provided essential context for farmers in the Republic of Ireland, particularly those participating in the ACRES (Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme). They explained how peatland restoration aligns with ACRES objectives and what support is available for landowners looking to engage in habitat recovery.

Their input helped bridge the gap between ecological goals and practical farming realities, showing how restoration can be integrated into broader land management plans.

This stop reinforced the message that peatland restoration is a multifaceted opportunity, benefiting climate, biodiversity, water quality, and farm resilience.

Stop Four Hill Cattle and habitat recovery

The final stop of the tour explored the use of hill cattle in habitat recovery, showcasing how targeted grazing can support both biodiversity and farm profitability. The Hill Farm has become a leading example of how agricultural practices can be aligned with conservation goals, particularly for breeding waders, a group of birds increasingly under threat.

Martin Kirk, Beef and Sheep Technologist at CAFRE, discussed the suckler cow enterprise at the CAFRE Hill Farm. He explained how virtual fencing technology is being used to manage grazing patterns, allowing around a quarter of the suckler herd to be outwintered in specific areas to create ideal conditions for breeding waders. Martin highlighted the dual benefits of this approach: it supports the development of commercially viable cattle that meet processor demands, while also contributing to upland habitat management. The cattle’s grazing behaviour helps maintain open, diverse vegetation structures that are crucial for nesting birds.

Stephen Magennis, Conservation Officer with the RSPB, shared encouraging results from the Glenwherry project. He described clear improvements in the breeding wader habitat, noting increased sightings and nesting success of species such as curlew and lapwing. Stephen emphasised that the success of this initiative lies in its integrated approach, combining livestock management with ecological insight to deliver measurable conservation outcomes.

This stop reinforced a key theme of the tour: farming and conservation are not mutually exclusive. With the right tools and strategies, such as virtual fencing and targeted grazing, farmers can play a vital role in restoring habitats while maintaining productive and profitable enterprises. The Hill Farm offers a blueprint for upland farms across Ireland and beyond, demonstrating how thoughtful land use can benefit wildlife, the environment, and rural livelihoods.

Attendees at the Open Day had the opportunity to engage with a diverse range of stakeholders from across the island of Ireland in the Hill Farm Centre. This interactive setting allowed for deeper discussions around the key themes and demonstrations presented during the tour. The event was further enhanced by a visit from Minister Muir of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, who toured the exhibition area and spoke with exhibitors to learn more about the latest developments in their respective fields.

CAFRE extends sincere thanks to everyone who contributed to the success of the Open Day. They are especially grateful to all those who attended, despite the inclement weather conditions, to explore the latest developments in livestock and habitat management on the farm. If you missed attending the event, and would like further information, visit the business support area of www.cafre.ac.uk

