Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart expressed her concerns at the rising incidence of crime in rural communities.

“Criminals are very active in our countryside. Figures released by the NFU Mutual last year, showed that rural crime in Northern Ireland equated to more than £2.5m. The figures represent a stark 51% increase in Northern Ireland within a twelve-month period, and were almost double the 22% increase recorded for the rest of the UK.”

Ms Lockhart added: “Crime is almost a daily occurrence for farms and rural businesses throughout the province. Thefts of quad bikes, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), trailers, tractors, livestock and fuel remain high. Dog attacks, fly-tipping and illegal dumping are also a blight on our countryside.

Carla Lockhart MP

“There are regular posts on social media shared by farmers appealing for information following the theft of vehicles, livestock and equipment. Society is no longer dealing with opportunistic thieves. Rural crime rates are escalating because organised criminal gangs are ‘stealing to order’ to supply illicit global markets for machinery and technology. Last year saw an increased number of sophisticated GPS systems stolen. These items are reported to cost around £10,000 each.”

Carla Lockhart is urging the PSNI and local authorities to adopt a co-ordinated approach to reduce crime. “Many farmers feel vulnerable and are reluctant to report rural crimes because of the risk of reprisal. Farmers and their families shouldn’t be living in fear!

“The PSNI must do more to strengthen its response to rural crime. The majority of farmers feel rural criminality falls down the PSNI’s list of priorities. I understand police resources are stretched, but there is a need for more regular and visible police presence in rural communities.”

The cost of living crisis and soaring prices for machinery, coupled with supply chain issues and long waiting lists, has contributed to the spike in crime rates. “Quads, trailers, pick-ups and tractors are attractive items for thieves.

“Theft disrupts the running of a farm business, and has a huge economic impact, as well as causing unnecessary stress to farming families,” added Ms Lockhart.

“Farmers and rural communities are already facing a number of challenges. Rural crime only adds to their financial worries, and can contribute to emotional stress.”

Farmers are encouraged to do what they can to safeguard their property and protect their livelihood. CCTV, tracker systems, trailer marking, and freeze branding of animals, can all help to deter criminal activity.