The AGM, sponsored by Dairy Herd Management, is taking place in conjunction with an open meeting organised by Genus ABS.

Mr Behnke has more than 25 years’ experience in the dairy industry, and was appointed business manager for ABS St Jacobs in 2016. He is no stranger to Holstein enthusiasts in Northern Ireland, having judged the RUAS Winter Fair in 2018.

Brian Behnke was raised on the family farm in Brooklyn, southern Wisconsin. The family’s prominent pedigree dairy herd, Bur-Wall Holsteins, earned Holstein USA’s Herd of Excellence Award in 2016 and 2017.

Discussing agenda for Holstein NI AGM are secretary John Martin; Jonny Lyons, chairman; and David Perry, president. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Brian has an in-depth knowledge of dairy cattle genetics, sales and farm management. His vast industry experience includes sire procurement for Landmark Genetics.

A former herdsman at the noted Roylane Holstein herd in Warden, Washington, Brian bred numerous bulls for AI studs, including the popular proven sire, Roylane Jordan.

During his career at Wilcox Farms Brian bred five All-American nominated animals, including the 1999 Unanimous All-American Snr 3-yro, Wilcoxview BC Cami, and the successful sire Wilcoxview Jasper.

Brian Behnke joined Semex in August 2003, garnering extensive field knowledge working as a district sales manager and regional manager in the US.

Ian Nelson, Dairy Herd Management, sponsor, outlining plans for Holstein NI’s 24th AGM, with secretary John Martin.

He was responsible for the sales, marketing, growth and profitability of Semex’s Central Region. In 2008, he joined the company’s genetic department as a sire analyst, working with herds in the Midwest and West Coast.

An accomplished and respected ‘cow-man’, Brian has also had the opportunity to judge numerous dairy cattle shows throughout the US and further afield. His top five most significant judging roles include, three breeds at WDE, IDW 2018 Youth Show, WI Jr State Fair 2002; 4 Prefecture Shows in Japan, 3 breed shows at NAILE, as well as type conformation classes. Brian also enjoys youth shows and showmanship.

Brian, and his wife Tami, reside in Brooklyn, Wisconsin. They are involved with the management of Tami’s family farm, Glenn-Ann Holsteins, awarded USA Herd of Excellence in 2016.

Holstein NI secretary John Martin said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Brian Behnke back to Northern Ireland. We have a long and valued association with our AGM sponsor Dairy Herd Mangement, and this year, we are also grateful to Genus ABS for allowing us to ‘share the stage’ at its open meeting.

“It promises to be a very interesting and informative meeting, especially as Brian is keen to introduce local dairy farmers to the company’s Linear Choice sire selection.”

John concluded: ”I would like to encourage all milk producers, club members and prospective club members, to attend the meeting. There will also be an opportunity to speak to representatives from Genus ABS.

“Dairy Herd Management’s newly appointed manager, Ian Gibson, will also be in attendance to offer advice on milk recording, herd health testing and SenseHub.

A buffet supper will be served.

Further details from Holstein NI secretary John Martin, or local Genus ABS representatives.