Glen Miller, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Chief Spokesperson, and Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry UUP Association Chairman, have called on the community to help stamp out any potential threat to livestock from “irresponsible thugs throwing fireworks at farm animals as the Hallowe’en holiday season approaches”.

Mr Miller and Mr Carmichael added: “The entire community, both urban and rural, needs to remain on alert because of the threat from fireworks in the countryside.

“With the Hallowe’en school break nearing this month, there still unfortunately remains the potential threat from often illegal fireworks in the countryside.

“These illegal fireworks, and especially the loud banger types, still pose a considerable threat to farm livestock.

“Indeed, we would welcome any seizures by the police of any amount of illegal fireworks which could cause injury not just to others, but also to the users.

“As an association, we appeal to the community that if they have any knowledge of these types of attacks to give the information as soon as possible to the police so that these people can be brought before the courts and face the due process of the law.

“We also appeal to parents to ensure they know what their children are doing. Attacks on livestock are an open attack on the farmer’s livelihood and assets.

“We never want to hear reports of harrowing scenes if the dangerous practices of hurling fireworks at animals are not stopped.

“And it’s not just farm animals which have suffered under the threat of the so-called Banger Menace.

“In past times, too, human life was put at considerable risk when hoods threw fireworks into a church hall in neighbouring North Antrim where a youth group was meeting.

“As a community, we have a moral duty to assist the police and the courts in eradicating the threats to life and physical attacks from these Hallowe’en Hoods.

“These individuals often get their kicks by intimidating the more vulnerable in our society. As a community, we cannot afford to wait until a flock or herd is burned alive before taking action to help the forces of law and order stamp out the Banger Menace.

“As a community, we must not be flippant about the threat of fire dangers to barns and bales, especially with the high costs of replacement fodder for the upcoming winter,” said Mr Miller and Mr Carmichael.