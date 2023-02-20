Valuing and supporting farm families at Ballymena mart event

​As well as a free breakfast there was also a pop up barber offering free haircuts which proved a big hit with many!

The event provided an opportunity for Northern Trust staff to engage with the local farming community and show their appreciation to farmers who work long and hard to provide safe, high quality food for our tables.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Northern Health and Social Care Trust covers a wide rural area of approximately 1,733 square miles spanning four council areas.

Dr Rebecca Orr, Christina Faulkner, Yvonne Carson chatting to local farmers at Ballymena mart

Yvonne Carson, Health and Wellbeing Manager, NHSCT said: “We wanted to hold this informal event to say how much we value and support our farming community especially in these challenging times.”

Christina Faulkner, Coordinator of the Farm Families Health Checks Programme added: “I’m delighted to be here today to show my support and chat to the farming community at the mart in Ballymena.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition Sam McNabney Ballymena Mart Manager said: “There was a great buzz about the market today and it’s good that our colleagues in the Northern Health Trust are taking the time to come to the mart and show their support to our farming community in these difficult times.”

Roberta Moody the owner of the Ringside Café commented: “I was delighted to be asked to participate in this breakfast event and the response from farmers has been very positive. Initiatives like this are greatly appreciated by the farming community.”

Archie McKendry getting his hair cut at Ballymena mart

Jordon from Laird Law, Male Grooming with the first customer of the day

Advertisement

Advertisement