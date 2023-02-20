News you can trust since 1963
Valuing and supporting farm families at Ballymena mart event

The ​Northern Health and Social Care Trust in partnership with Ballymena Livestock Market recently held a breakfast event for farmers entitled ‘Valuing and Supporting our Farm Families’.

By Ruth Rodgers
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 3:28pm

​As well as a free breakfast there was also a pop up barber offering free haircuts which proved a big hit with many!

The event provided an opportunity for Northern Trust staff to engage with the local farming community and show their appreciation to farmers who work long and hard to provide safe, high quality food for our tables.

Northern Health and Social Care Trust covers a wide rural area of approximately 1,733 square miles spanning four council areas.

Dr Rebecca Orr, Christina Faulkner, Yvonne Carson chatting to local farmers at Ballymena mart
Yvonne Carson, Health and Wellbeing Manager, NHSCT said: “We wanted to hold this informal event to say how much we value and support our farming community especially in these challenging times.”

Christina Faulkner, Coordinator of the Farm Families Health Checks Programme added: “I’m delighted to be here today to show my support and chat to the farming community at the mart in Ballymena.”

In addition Sam McNabney Ballymena Mart Manager said: “There was a great buzz about the market today and it’s good that our colleagues in the Northern Health Trust are taking the time to come to the mart and show their support to our farming community in these difficult times.”

Roberta Moody the owner of the Ringside Café commented: “I was delighted to be asked to participate in this breakfast event and the response from farmers has been very positive. Initiatives like this are greatly appreciated by the farming community.”

Archie McKendry getting his hair cut at Ballymena mart
Jordon from Laird Law, Male Grooming with the first customer of the day
Sam McNabney, Roberta Moody, Yvonne Carson and Suzy Johnstone
Northern Health and Social Care TrustBallymena Livestock MarketBallymena