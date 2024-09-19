Glenburnie Farm is located a short distance to the south-west of Thurso and around 23.5 miles to the north-west of Wick.

The farm comprises Glenburnie House, a renovated farmhouse, Murrayfield which is a separate farm cottage plus various agricultural buildings. There are also two useful grazing paddocks, ideal for a variety of equestrian, smallholding and agricultural uses, as well as good quality ploughable and permanent pasture land extending to around 122.00 acres (49.37 ha) in total.

Claire Macdonald, handling the sale for Galbraith in Inverness, said: “Glenburnie Farm is well equipped for the size of the holding, with a mix of traditional and modern agricultural buildings, a hard standing yard area and sheep handling facilities.

“The farm is being offered for sale as a whole or in two sperate lots offering an exciting prospect for a single purchaser or perhaps to a number of parties keen on the separate entities included in each lot. Lot one should attract those with an agricultural interest whilst lot two alone should appeal to equestrian lovers.”

Glenburnie House is a delightful three bedroom stone-built farmhouse with modern extension. There is a spacious garden with double garage and traditional stone shed offering potential for conversion, subject to consent. Glenburnie House is also sold with about 9.09 acres (3.68 ha) of grazing paddocks ideal for a variety of equestrian, smallholding and agricultural uses.

Murrayfield Cottage is a charming, detached cottage enjoying a far-reaching southerly aspect and provides accommodation over a single storey. It also enjoys a small but attractive enclosed garden to the front and spacious garage.

The land at Glenburnie Farm is principally classified as Grade 4.2 by the James Hutton Institute and rises from approximately 77m to 102m above sea level at its highest point.

The well-proportioned fields are largely enclosed by post and wire fencing and traditional Caithness stone dyking, with provision of mains water to each. They are mainly accessed via the internal farm tracks with further field-to-field accesses.

Glenburnie Farm, Janetstown, Thurso, is for sale through Galbraith as a whole at offers over £680,000, or in the following lots:

Glenburnie Farm Lot 1 - Glenburnie Farm, Agricultural Buildings and Murray Cottage (about 112.51 acres / 45.53 ha) – offers over £450,000

Glenburnie Farm Lot 2 - Glenburnie House and Paddocks (9.49 acres / 3.84 ha) – offers over £230,000

