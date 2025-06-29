Vet medicine schemes a 'positive step' - NIVA

The Northern Ireland Veterinary Association (NIVA) has said the development of the Veterinary Medicines Health Situation Scheme and the Veterinary Medicines Internal Market Scheme is a ‘positive step’.

In a statement NIVA says it broadly supports this work by the UK Government.

It continued: “While there will be more veterinary medicine discontinuations than hoped for, along with some divergence between the supply of medicines in Northern Ireland and Great Britain, NIVA welcomes the outcome of the Veterinary Medicines Working Group in helping secure cooperation between the UK Government and the European Commission.

"The development of the Veterinary Medicines Health Situation Scheme and the Veterinary Medicines Internal Market Scheme is a positive step. These will provide a legal framework for maintaining access to essential veterinary medicines, from both EU Member States and Great Britain, helping to fill the gaps left by product discontinuations.

NIVA have responded to the new schemes

"NIVA recognises that there are likely to be teething problems and that veterinary professionals will need clear guidance and reassurance that they are acting within the rules. It is encouraging that the UK Government has listened to concerns raised by the profession, with a commitment to ongoing engagement and refinement. One of our key asks is to reduce the administrative burden for vets by minimising paperwork.

In summary, while the outcome is not perfect and much will depend on the detail and delivery, NIVA welcomes this progress and looks forward to supporting the next phase of work to protect animal health and welfare in Northern Ireland, safeguard trade and food safety and ensure veterinary professionals are equipped to continue delivering high standards of care.”