Video: Jim Allister addresses UFU farm family protest rally
TUV leader and North Antrim MP Jim Allister received a rousing welcome from the 6,000 plus audience at Monday night’s UFU organised rally on changes to APR.
You can view Mr Allister’s speech here.
