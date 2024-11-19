Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ulster Farmers’ Union president William Irvine has said the turnout of over 6,000 farmers at the protest rally in the Eikon Centre, Lisburn has given a massive mandate to the UFU as it heads to London to continue the campaign against the farm family tax.

The event attracted a huge amount of support from individual farmers and representatives from right across the industry, as well as all of the political parties in Northern Ireland.

The hall began to fill up around 6.30pm and by 7pm it became clear that it would be standing room only, with many on social media reporting gridlock on local roads as hundreds of vehicles tried to gain access to the Balmoral Park. The rally got underday late due to the traffic congestion and many continued to arrive right up to 9.30pm.

Among the speakers were First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Deputy First Minister Emma Lyttle Pengelly, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir, Robbie Butler, chair of the AERA Committee and representatives of all the local political parties.

UFU president William Irvine

Two members of the Next Generation Forum Jessica Pollock and Lorraine Killen received standing ovations from the crowd, as did local MP’s Carla Lockhart and Jim Allister.

UFU president William Irvine described the turnout as ‘unbelievable’ and said it gave a massive mandate to the Union as they travel to London on Tuesday to meet the Secretary of State.

The delegation from the Ulster Farmers Union will total 21 people, including members of the Next Generation Forum, and three representatives from the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster.