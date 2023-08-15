“When prospective buyers arrive and see the granddaddy oaks and pastures on this fenced land gem, their eyes and minds open wide as they envision hosting memorable destination events such as weddings, tours, festivals, camping, retreats, therapy excursions that will make everyone happy and excited,” said Ben Jones, Listing agent for the Serenity Acres Farm property.

“Gracefully populating this Scenic 60 are goats, horses, cows, chickens and huge park like pastures for rotational lush grazing of livestock enough to make all your dreams come true.

“I explain to clients the details of agricultural tax exemption and the history of the iconic Serenity Acres Farm and its products and when I tell them how it’s a true income-producing property to boot, they gleam,” added Ben.

A view of the property on offer. Pic: TransMedia Group

Serenity Acres Farm’s established soap and skincare business can be purchased separately and includes all the equipment and goat’s milk, recipes, website, trademark and client list.

There are two homes on the property; a charming historic cypress farm cottage with detached cypress office/guesthouse, a large hay barn, a manufactured home, a large metal building used as the dairy, a massive workshop, horse barn, oversized carport, fruit trees, wood stove, a large solar electric and solar hot water system and more!

“Home for over 20 years, we created a self-sufficient environment for successful agricultural endeavors and sustainable rural homesteading, where the farm attracts throngs of people each year, and a system where we can run off-grid if needed,” said Julia Shewchuk.

The land is conveniently located near I-75 and I-10, close to major shopping in Valdosta or Madison, an hour's drive to Tallahassee, 2 hours to Jacksonville, and 2 1/2 hours to Ocala.

Riding trails are out the gate and within 15-30 minute trailering along the Suwannee and Withlacoochee Rivers and Trails makes it a horse lover's paradise!