Vinny And Cate join BBC Radio Ulster’s new look daytime schedule

BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle is refreshing its weekday schedule, with Vinny Hurrell and Cate Conway to present a new mid-morning programme and Connor Phillips to present an extended programme in the afternoons.

The Vinny And Cate programme was launched in spring 2023 to bring a lively mix of music and chat to the early weekday evenings on BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle.

From Monday May 5 the two presenters will bring their sense of fun, chattiness and pop music to mid-mornings in the 10.30am-12pm slot on the station every Monday to Friday. They now join existing weekday programmes Good Morning Ulster, The Nolan Show, The Connor Phillips Show, Talkback, Hugo Duncan and Evening Extra.

Connor Phillips will bring his unique blend of entertainment and escapism to afternoons with an extended, two hour programme from 3pm-5pm from Monday to Friday. The Connor Phillips Show first launched on the station in March 2020 in the 10.30am-12pm slot.

Chris Buckler, Sarah Brett, Stephen Nolan, Cate Conway, Vinny Hurrell, William Crawley, Hugo Duncan, Connor Phillips and Anne-Marie Wallace

Richard Morgan will present a dedicated news hour from 5pm-6pm with a streamlined Evening Extra focusing on the latest news updates and breaking stories. Richard, who joined Evening Extra in 2022, will now be the lead presenter of the long-running news programme.

And more new voices will join the station on weekday evenings. Anne-Marie Wallace will present a music programme from 6pm-7.30pm, Monday-Thursday.

John Kerr will be the new presenter of The Late Show on BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle from 10pm-midnight Mondays-Thursdays, with Mickey Bradley presenting the programme on Fridays.

The weekly arts and entertainment programme The Ticket, presented by Kathy Clugston, will move from Friday afternoons to Friday early evenings from 6pm-7pm.

Elsewhere in the evenings, Ralph McLean continues to present his popular music programmes from 8pm-10pm, Monday-Wednesday and Stephen McCauley presents his music show on Friday evenings from 7pm-10pm. Irish language programme Blas continues from 7.30-8pm Monday-Thursday and Blas Ceoil continues from 8-9pm on Thursdays.

Emma Dunseith, BBC Northern Ireland’s Senior Head Of Content Production, says: “As we mark our 50th anniversary year we want to evolve with our audience’s needs and tastes with some fresh voices and formats joining the familiar faces and programmes they know and trust. Whatever the day brings for our listeners, we want to help them along with it, bringing a fantastic selection of distinctive local programming they could only find on BBC Radio Ulster/ Foyle.”

Vinny Hurrell says: “It feels like a dream to be asked to take on such a legendary radio slot. I’m deeply honoured to be joining you at 10.30am each day and I know Cate feels the same. Whether you're at work, at home, or just taking a few minutes for yourself, we want this to be a space where you feel entertained, uplifted and part of something special.”

Cate Conway says: “I’m really overwhelmed to be taking on the 10.30am slot with Vinny. It’s one I have a personal and professional connection with and I’m so excited about this new chapter. I can’t wait to meet our new audience!”

Connor Phillips says: “I know what it’s like sitting in the car and the traffic gives nothing but headaches. I hope my new show will be the antidote to this and eases some of that tension. If you’re at home I hope it helps with the dinner prep! It will feature a mixture of songs to put you in a good mood, some things you might not expect in an afternoon show, and most importantly the listeners who tune in.”

Anne-Marie Wallace says: “This is the most exciting thing to happen to me. It’s a great opportunity to be part of the daily schedule, to be part of our listeners lives and I adore the 6-7.30pm slot. I’m really looking forward to getting started and working alongside our incredible presenters and production teams, and spreading a little joy to our audience.”

John Kerr says: "I've always been passionate about late-night radio and the songs that are synonymous with it. There's no greater time to truly connect with people out in "listening land" as I often say on air. I feel very privileged to be getting this platform, and from a great friend in Eve Blair too. I can't wait to share music from a multitude of genres that comforts, connects and distracts even from the everyday challenges of life."

These updates to BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle’s line-up are the latest changes to be announced in the station’s 50th anniversary year. Other recent announcements have including Mike Edgar and Kathy Clugston closing the station on weekend evenings, Eve Blair joining Your Place And Mine as the programme’s new presenter, and the addition of Anna Curran and Taylor Johnston to the station’s weekend schedule.