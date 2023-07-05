Vintage display at the Birches a trip down memory lane – Lockhart
Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart had the pleasure of visiting the annual Birches Vintage and Classic Club Rally on Saturday, to pass on her thanks to the organisers and to see a selection of the wonderful vintage vehicles and stalls offering local produce and services.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 5th Jul 2023, 08:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 08:38 BST
The DUP MP said: “This is a fantastic family event and one that is certainly circled in the diary year on year by many people.
“There was a wonderful display of vehicles of all sizes and ages, with some coming from quite a distance to be part of the event. The annual success of this event is a credit to all the organisers, who all give of their time freely as volunteers to ensure the public have a great family day out. Special mention of Mr John Wilson MBE for all his efforts and the vintage club members who go above and beyond to ensure the day is a success.”
NI Children’s Hospice benefited from the donations on the day.