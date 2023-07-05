Vintage display at the Birches a trip down memory lane – Lockhart

The DUP MP said: “This is a fantastic family event and one that is certainly circled in the diary year on year by many people.

“There was a wonderful display of vehicles of all sizes and ages, with some coming from quite a distance to be part of the event. The annual success of this event is a credit to all the organisers, who all give of their time freely as volunteers to ensure the public have a great family day out. Special mention of Mr John Wilson MBE for all his efforts and the vintage club members who go above and beyond to ensure the day is a success.”