The Rural Health Partnership’s Toplink Group (Older Farmers Group) along with Primary 5 Children from St Patrick's Primary School, Cullyhanna attended a “Vintage Thrashing of the Corn Demonstration” event at the home of Mr Francie McBride, in Creggan South Armagh.

Busy on the thresher

A great day was had by all where members of the Toplink group enjoyed telling the children about the olden traditions and methods of farming.

Thanks to Francie and his family and friends for hosting such a memorable vintage day for everyone.

Some of the children remarked it was the best day ever!

