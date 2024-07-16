Visitor Information Centres celebrate success with Travellers’ Choice Award
The Visitor Servicing teams in both locations recently received their Travellers' Choice Award from Trip Advisor in acknowledgement of their consistently excellent reviews in the past twelve months.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, has met with VIC staff to offer his congratulations. Speaking afterwards, he said: “I would like to thank the staff of Ballycastle and Bushmills VIC who have contributed to this success.
“Securing the ‘Certificate of Excellence’ from Trip Advisor is a major achievement as only 10% of businesses reach this high standard.
“Our Visitor Servicing teams play an important role in welcoming visitors to the Borough and these awards highlight their professionalism and commitment to providing excellent customer service to locals and visitors alike.”
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Tourism Destination Manager Kerrie McGonigle added: “As well as providing a warm welcome to our visitors, the Visitor Information Centres provide a platform for the local tourism and hospitality businesses to showcase their experiences and many local food and craft products.
“I’m delighted that Ballycastle and Bushmills VIC have been recognised in this way and we are looking forward to a busy summer season across the Borough.”
For more information on Visitor Information Centres located in the Borough visit: https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/work/tourism-trade-support/tourism-what-do-we-do/visitor-servicing