Volunteers wanted for Kiwi adventures near Glenavy

Life is an adventure best enjoyed in good company so why not volunteer at The Ballance House, Lisburn Rd, Glenavy with the lively folk of the Ulster New Zealand Trust?

This home farm of famous New Zealand Prime Minister John Ballance, the first premier in the world to ensure ladies had the vote, is now an interactive museum, community hub and conference centre.

Drawing visitors from around the world The Ballance House needs more volunteers for a range of functions at events mostly held at weekends.

To sample life as a volunteer helping visitors learn about links between NI and NZ come along on Friday, March 7 for a couple of hours from 10.30am.

Hear how roles in heritage and hospitality, front of house and behind the scenes, puts your time, new and existing skills to good use. All in fun company amidst the rolling green fields of The Ballance farm overlooking Lough Neagh. To attend with no obligation this recruitment and information event e mail [email protected]