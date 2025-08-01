Warning issued as Storm Floris is expected to batter Northern Ireland

Silent Valley will be closed on Monday

Storm Floris is set to bring unseasonable strong winds along with heavy rain to Northern Ireland early next week.

With a Met Office yellow weather warning in place, Silent Valley Mountain Park will be closed on Monday 4th August 2025.

Northern Ireland is set to be one of the worst hit areas, according to the Met Office.

NI Water said the decision has been taken in the interest of public safety as some trees at Silent Valley were damaged following Storm Éowyn. While the park was partially reopened earlier this year, some walking and nature trails remain closed due to the damage. Repairs are ongoing, but it will take time to fully restore all areas.

A site inspection will take place on Tuesday to determine if it is safe to reopen.

Meanwhile, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has issued advice following a yellow weather warning for parts of the UK.

Storm Floris is set to bring unusually strong and disruptive winds to northern parts of Britain from Monday into early Tuesday, where some inland gusts could reach 50–70 mph, with up to 85 mph possible along exposed Scottish coastlines, alongside heavy rain and travel disruption.

Adrian Simpson, Head of Policy at RoSPA, said: “We understand how tempting it can be to stick with summer plans—whether it’s a coastal walk, a camping trip, or a garden gathering—but Storm Floris presents real risks. With strong winds and heavy rain forecast, we’re urging everyone to take the yellow warning seriously. Simple steps like securing outdoor items, avoiding unnecessary travel, and checking on vulnerable neighbours can make a big difference in staying safe.”

Here are some important safety tips to help you stay safe:

Secure loose objects: Ensure that any loose items outside your home, such as garden furniture, are secured or brought indoors to prevent them from being blown away.

Avoid travel: If possible, avoid traveling during the peak of the storm. If you must travel, check the weather forecast and road conditions before setting off.

Stay indoors: Stay inside during the storm, especially during the yellow warning period from 06:00 Monday to 06:00 Tuesday.

Prepare for power cuts: Have an emergency kit ready with essentials such as torches, batteries, and non-perishable food in case of power outages.

Stay away from windows: Keep away from windows and glass doors to avoid injury from flying debris.

Charge your devices: Ensure your mobile phone and other essential devices are fully charged.

Check on vulnerable neighbours: If it is safe to do so, ensure that they are secure and have everything they need.

For more detailed advice on staying safe during strong winds, you can visit the Met Office's stay safe in storms page and the RoSPA website.