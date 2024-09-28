Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland farmers have been urged to exercise vigilance and to source animals responsibly following the first confirmation of Bluetongue Virus (BTV) in Wales.

On 26 August 2024, the first case of BTV serotype 3 (BTV-3) was confirmed in a single sheep at a premises in Norfolk, England. Infection has now been confirmed on over 100 premises in England and last night Wales confirmed its first BTV case due to imported animals from the East of England.

Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, has warned: “The confirmation of the first BTV case in Wales from an imported animal is a stark reminder of the threat Bluetongue presents to Northern Ireland.

"One of the main risks of Bluetongue entering Northern Ireland is from importing infected animals.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir is urging NI farmers to be vigilant to Bluetongue threat. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Bluetongue does not affect human health or food safety however an incursion to Northern Ireland would have a significant impact on livestock and the rural economy.

"I ask that farmers maintain vigilant for signs of the disease reporting any suspicions to DAERA immediately. This ongoing spread of the disease across England, including the case now confirmed in Wales from imported animals, further highlights the importance of also sourcing animals responsibly.”

Suspect cases of BTV can be reported he DAERA Helpline on 0300 200 7840 or by contacting the local DAERA Direct Veterinary Office. Farmers should also isolate suspect animals indoors.

Further information on BTV, including clinical signs and questions and answers can be obtained from the DAERA website.