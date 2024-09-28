Warning to NI farmers as first Bluetongue case is confirmed in Wales
On 26 August 2024, the first case of BTV serotype 3 (BTV-3) was confirmed in a single sheep at a premises in Norfolk, England. Infection has now been confirmed on over 100 premises in England and last night Wales confirmed its first BTV case due to imported animals from the East of England.
Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, has warned: “The confirmation of the first BTV case in Wales from an imported animal is a stark reminder of the threat Bluetongue presents to Northern Ireland.
"One of the main risks of Bluetongue entering Northern Ireland is from importing infected animals.
Bluetongue does not affect human health or food safety however an incursion to Northern Ireland would have a significant impact on livestock and the rural economy.
"I ask that farmers maintain vigilant for signs of the disease reporting any suspicions to DAERA immediately. This ongoing spread of the disease across England, including the case now confirmed in Wales from imported animals, further highlights the importance of also sourcing animals responsibly.”
Suspect cases of BTV can be reported he DAERA Helpline on 0300 200 7840 or by contacting the local DAERA Direct Veterinary Office. Farmers should also isolate suspect animals indoors.
Further information on BTV, including clinical signs and questions and answers can be obtained from the DAERA website.
