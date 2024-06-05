Ways to explore CAFRE during Open Farm Weekend
Join us with family and friends for an opportunity to enjoy and explore CAFRE’s rural campus estates. Enniskillen Campus will be open to the public on Saturday 15 June 2024 from 11am – 4pm.
At Enniskillen Campus – walk the campus trails, visit the equitation and racing yards, and try out the equine simulators! Young children can help our pollinators by planting seeds and can milk Daisy the cow. Visit the Fermanagh Beekeepers Association at the apiary and watch local riding displays in the outdoor arena. Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic or purchase tea/coffee from vendors, outdoor picnic benches are available.
Greenmount Campus, Antrim will be open on Saturday 15 June and Sunday 16 June 2024 from 11am – 4pm.
At Greenmount Campus (Antrim) visit agriculture and horticulture displays, food to fork exhibits and watch sheep shearing demonstrations. There will be fun for all in the Walled Garden, with Floristry demonstrations and family games and activities. Purchase plants at the Horticulture Centre, be wowed by the Koi Carp and learn about bees from the Ulster Beekeepers Association. Try your hand at driving our tractor simulators, have a go at milking Clover the cow and hear about courses available at CAFRE.
Morning coffee, lunch and afternoon tea can be purchased from Mount Charles Catering or bring a picnic and enjoy the outdoor seating available throughout the campus.
The Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend is a free to attend initiative led by the Ulster Farmers’ Union, with the support of Bank of Ireland, Asda, NFU Mutual, Livestock & Meat Commission NI, Moy Park, the Farmers Journal and John Thompson and Sons.
Please note dogs are not permitted on the college estates, so please leave pets at home. Only assistance dogs, kept on their lead, will be permitted on the campus.
For other farms open in your area during Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend check dates and opening times at: www.openfarmweekend.com