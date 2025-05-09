Weidemann Ireland appoints new sales manager

Pictured L-R: John O’Boyle, Michael Franke-Döhne, Vincent Nicoletis, Manuel Meyer, Darren Wilson, John Wilson, William Brewster and Johnny Wilson.

Weidemann Ireland recently welcomed a senior visit from Germany, welcoming Michael Franke-Döhne, Head of Market Development International, and Market Development Managers Vincent Nicoletis and Manuel Meyer, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the brand's presence in the Irish market.

The visit was both a gesture of appreciation and a strategic meeting, during which the Weidemann visitors commended Weidemann Ireland for their outstanding work in building the Weidemann brand across Ireland. Discussions also focused on the future direction and continued development of Weidemann Ireland.

As part of these plans, Vincent Nicoletis has been appointed as the new Area Manager for Weidemann Germany. Additionally, William Brewster has been appointed as the new Sales Manager for Weidemann Ireland. William looks forward to meeting and introducing himself to customers at Balmoral Show.

These developments mark a significant step forward in Weidemann’s commitment to growth and customer engagement within the Irish market.