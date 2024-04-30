Manuel Meyer testing out the Weidemann T7042.Manuel Meyer testing out the Weidemann T7042.
Weidemann Marketing Development manager visits Ireland network

Weidemann’s Marketing Development Manager Manuel Meyer recently came over from Germany to visit the Weidemann Ireland network and congratulate them on their record year in 2023 and discuss the plans for 2024 and the new product lines.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 30th Apr 2024, 10:28 BST

The Weidemann brand is now a very well-established brand in Ireland due to the hard work and commitment of the dealer network.

Weidemann Ireland Sales Manager John O’Boyle commented: “The worldwide Weidemann market continues to grow with continuous expansion into different markets. This is driven by recent introductions of new models, including the new 7m and 9m telehandler and future brand plans to extend their 6m machine early next year.

"We are waiting in anticipation of the Irish launch of Weidemann 9580T. This will be the largest pivot steer telescopic in the Weidemann range. The machine is due to arrive in Ireland in the next few weeks and will be available for demonstration around the country.

"This machine is designed to suit both large-scale farms and biogas amongst other applications in other industries. Boasting 156HP and an incredible lift capacity of 5142KG coupled with a huge oil flow of 187 L/min for fast cycle times. It truly is an impressive machine for a busy operator.”

For full product information visit www.weidemannireland.com or contact John O’Boyle 028 2175 8085

Colm Byrne (Byrne Machinery) pictured with Manuel Meyer.

Colm Byrne (Byrne Machinery) pictured with Manuel Meyer. Photo: freelance

Manuel Meyer pictured with Martin Kirrane (Kirrane Machinery) and John O’Boyle.

Manuel Meyer pictured with Martin Kirrane (Kirrane Machinery) and John O’Boyle. Photo: freelance

Dan Buckley (Paudy Buckley) with Manuel Meyer

Dan Buckley (Paudy Buckley) with Manuel Meyer Photo: freelance

The Weidemann 9580T

The Weidemann 9580T Photo: freelance

