Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart has said the decision by the Government to cut National Insurance is a welcome boost for workers, but voiced frustration that more was not done to take more people out of tax, reduce income tax, and help working families with childcare.

Speaking from Westminster, Carla Lockhart said:“The cut in National Insurance will be a welcome step for those workers who are struggling to meet the additional pressures on household incomes. I would have liked to have seen steps in income tax thresholds to reduce the income tax burden on working households, but we will look to the Budget in the Spring for steps on that important step to boost incomes.

"Our ask of the Chancellor was to step up with additional measures on tax free allowances for childcare. This is a huge cost to working families, and as prices for childcare have risen, the Government has not reflected this in support through tax free allowances. This is another missed opportunity to help hard pressed working families.

“In terms of benefits, the rise in line with September’s inflation figures will again help many people to address cost of living pressures. Furthermore, the ongoing commitment to the triple lock - and DUP gain from our Confidence and Supply arrangement - is very welcome to pensioners in our society.

"Overall given the fiscal constraints on the Government, the Autumn Statement has offered at least some relief for people, but more could be done and needs to be done. We will continue to engage with the Government ahead of the Budget to highlight further steps that could be taken to help working families, low income households and the squeezed middle.

"The budget imposed by the Secretary of State means that Northern Ireland will get no additional money as a result of the Autumn statement because it is offset against last year’s £250m overspend by Government Departments here. The people of Northern Ireland will see no benefit and an even larger overspend projected to be half a billion will continue accruing in this financial year.