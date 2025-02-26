Well known dairy farmer loses life in tragic farm accident

Dairy farmer John Roulston has lost his life in a tragic farm accident

A well known and highly respected dairy farmer has lost his life in a tragic farm accident.

Robert John Roulston, who was in his 60s, passed away following an accident at his family’s farm at Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal at approximately 1pm on Monday afternoon.

Tributes have been paid to John, who was well known in the local farming community, and indeed much wider afield

Predeceased by his father Alan and the cherished son of Florence, John was a much loved husband of Susan, and father of Louise (Daniel), Helen and Emily.

He was a devoted grandfather of baby William.

John will be deeply missed by his brothers Keith (Patricia), George (Jayne), sisters Valerie (Colin), Alison (Wesley), Sylvia (John), nieces, nephews, his wider family circle neighbours and many friends.

His remains will repose at his home from 2pm today (Wednesday 26th February), and also from 12pm on Thursday 27th.

The funeral will be leaving from his home on Friday 28th at 12.30pm for 1pm Service of Thanksgiving in Newtowncunningham Presbyterian Church followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only – donations in lieu if desired to Irish Heart Foundation care of Terence McClintock funeral director.

A full investigation into the tragic incident has been launched into the tragedy by the Health and Safety Authority.