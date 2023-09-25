Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A huge thank you goes to Fane Valley for their continued sponsorship of the event and to judge Naomi O’Hare for taking the time to judge the pre-sale Fane Valley Championship.

Claiming the Fane Valley Champion and top price of the sale was J&R Walmsley with White Water Farm Flash, a Donrho Eager son out of a Teviot Yabadabadoo daughter. Selling to Patrick McEvoy he was knocked down at 1100gns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming in close behind for the money was John Trimble’s Curley exhibit which stood second in Mrs O’Hare’s judging line-up. This shearling changed hands for 950gns to Geoff Drake. He is a Procters Cocktail son out of a Hillhead Trademark daughter. This sheep’s pen mate also featured in the top prices for a shearling ram selling at 650gns. He is a Procters Class Act out of a Teiglium Braveheart daughter.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is Robert Walmsley White Water Farm with his shearling ram exhibit with Judge Naomi O'Hare handing over the Fane Valley Champion rosette at the NI Texel Sheep Breeder's Show and Sale in Hilltown.

Selling for the same money was Cynthia Aiken’s 4th place Carnew exhibit, a homebred son of Carnew Eye Catcher out of a Plasucha Yolo daughter. Shearling ram sales averaged 630gns for 10 with 100% clearance.

Taking Mrs O’Hare’s red rosette and Fane Valley Reserve Champion was an exhibit from Messrs B Bell & Sons. Kiltariff GoGo is a Carnew Flash son out of a Corskie De Niro sired dam and sold to Danny Maginn for 720gns.

Selling at the same money late in the sale was Stewart Ferris’s Bellefield Governer, a Haddo Floyd son out of a Teglium Bachelor daughter who bred 2.4k Evie and is a full sister to the dam of 7k Ellie. However it was David Dougherty’s Kirkistown pen which topped the ram lamb sales with Kirkistown Gandalf, a Fairywater Dakarai son out of a Crailloch Casper dam selling for 800gns. Sale of ram lambs averaged 464gns for 51.

Fane Valley Show Championship

Jonny Bell accepts the Fane Valley Reserve Champion rosette from Judge Naomi O'Hare handing over the Fane Valley Champion rosette at the NI Texel Sheep Breeder's Show and Sale in Hilltown for his Kiltariff ram lamb exhibit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shearling Ram Class: 1 J&R Walmsley; 2 J Trimble; 3 S&J Burns; 4 C Aiken

Ram Lamb Class: 1 Messrs B Bell & Sons; 2 I&W MacRoberts; 3 S Ferris; 4J Killen; 5 M McConville; 6 C Aiken

Fane Valley Champion: J&R Walmsley Shearling Ram

Fane Valley Reserve Champion: Messrs B Bell & Sons Ram Lamb

Other Leading prices: Messrs B Bell & Sons 620gns; L McPolin 620gns; 550gns; 520gns; J McPolin 600gns; C Aiken 550gns; B&D Dougherty 550gns; 520gns; J Killen 520gns; 500gns; AR&J Dickson 520gns; 500gns; M McConville 520gns; J Wilson 520gns; 500gns; I&W MacRoberts 500gns; S Ferris 500gns