Over the past 12 months, White’s has continued to build on its existing UK consolidator business and further develop its export sales, with major retailers in Qatar, including Carrefour, Monoprix and Lulu stocking the full range of White’s branded porridge oats and granola.

White’s will be heading to Gulfood later this month as part of a team from Invest NI to launch their new products within their ready to eat range-triple chocolate toasted oats and salted caramel and pecan granola, as well as their new instant Quick & Oaty pots (Original, Apple & cinnamon and Golden Syrup flavour) and ActivOat High in Protein Pots (Original and Golden Syrup flavour) and have ambitious plans to increase turnover in the region to £500,000 at retail.

Mark Gowdy, Commercial Director, said of the upcoming trade show: ‘’White’s Oats is keen to not only expand White’s growing export base but promote Northern Ireland as a world class food region. As the world’s largest food expo, Gulfood is the perfect platform to strengthen our long-term strategic partnerships and further bolster our growth in the GCC region. With the launch of our new ready to eat granolas and instant porridge pots, we continue to not only expand our offering but also invest in our brand reach across the Middle East which offers huge potential to grow our export sales.

Pictured are Stuart Best with White’s Oats partners from Qatar Quality Products

“The NI food and drink sector has an unrivalled reputation for quality and traceability and as a market leader in oats this remains the cornerstone of our 182-year heritage. We know that working collaboratively with our growers enables a fully traceable supply chain delivering exceptional quality and taste, which our partners in the GCC region highly value. We look forward to continuing to foster those relationships and build new trading relationships in the GCC territories by supplying them with the highest quality award winning oat cereals.”