Wild fire arsonists are putting lives at risk - PSNI

The PSNI has implemented dedicated patrolling and are utilising all the capabilities of its Air Support

District Commander for Newry, Mourne and Down Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “In recent days we have seen a number of significant gorse fires across the Mournes, some of which we believe have been started deliberately.

"These wild fires pose a real and present threat to the homes, farms, and lives of the people in the areas affected, not to mention the widespread devastation they are causing to our environment, and the untold harm being done to native wildlife and habitats,” he continued.

"The unpredictability of these wild fire also means that those setting them are risking the lives of the fire service personnel and other emergency services tasked to deal with them, and they may be putting their own lives at risk as well.

"We have implemented dedicated patrolling and are utilising all the capabilities of our Air Support and other specialist units to survey the Mournes to help us locate potential suspects, spot any fires early, and alert those who may be at risk or in any imminent danger.

"We are liaising with our colleagues in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service to try to determine which fires have been maliciously started and people who are found to have deliberately set any of these fires should be under no illusion that they will face legal consequences for their reckless actions.”

Superintendent Haslett concluded: “My admiration, respect and heartfelt thanks at this time must go to the fire crews and search, rescue personnel and local police officers, who are, and have been for many days, working tirelessly in their efforts to deal with the fires and ensure the safety of our whole community.”