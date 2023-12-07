Conservation charity Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) is urging shoppers to choose the delicious produce of the UK’s rare native farm animal breeds over the festive period this year.

Irish Moiled cattle. Credit Moyletra Moileds

The charity says that choosing pigs-in-blankets made with native breed sausages and bacon, a native breed turkey or goose for your Christmas roast, or a cheese plate filled with products from the UK’s native dairy breeds could help the conservation of Northern Ireland’s rarest breeds of livestock.

The Irish Moiled is one of the oldest of the UK’s rare cattle breeds. Many more of the UK’s rare native livestock breeds have been reared on Northern Irish farms for generations such as Dairy Shorthorn cattle, Slate turkeys, Embden geese, and British Landrace pigs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Bingham, Chair of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust’s Northern Ireland Support Group, said: “The UK’s native livestock breeds are a wonderful part of our heritage and they continue to provide us with fantastic, high-quality and high-welfare local produce. There are all kinds of different tastes and textures, and the festive period is a great time to give native breed produce a try.

Andrew Bingham with Portland sheep and Shetland sheep.

“The farmers in Northern Ireland who keep herds or flocks of rare native breed animals are key to saving these breeds from becoming extinct. Every person who buys native breed produce this Christmas will be helping create the vital markets needed for these farmers to carry on this work. It’s a great way to enjoy delicious food in the knowledge that you are making a real difference to the survival of these irreplaceable native breeds.”

David Scott of Moyletra Moileds produces high quality beef with rare breed Irish Moiled cattle on their family farm near Garvagh.

He said: “Choosing a native breed for your festive table is wonderful in many ways. The produce from these breeds once adorned every table and were part of Christmas itself. Produce from native breeds have sublime texture and superior taste due to being slower grown and higher welfare standards. Native breeds are our legacy. They are 'our breeds'. By giving native breeds a place at the table, we will be helping their survival and by making them a tradition, we will be securing their future."

Advertisement

Advertisement