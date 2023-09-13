Watch more videos on Shots!

The ploughmen competing were William Gill from Co. Down ploughing in the Mounted Lift Class, Seamus Crossan from Co. Armagh ploughing in the Trailer Class and William McCracken from Co. Armagh ploughing in the Classic Conventional Class. The judges were Ronnie Coulter BEM and Mercer Ward. The Head Steward from Northern Ireland was Robert Acheson.

Ploughing in 31° blazing sunshine the three men endeavoured to plough their plots to the highest standard.

On the 7th they were ploughing barley stubble and on the 8th they were ploughing on ground that tulips had been grown on previously and harvested from. The soil was sandy and conditions proved challenging for all the competitors especially with no respite from the hot sun. Much water was consumed by all the ploughmen and others.

William Gill, Mark McCracken and Seamus Crossan

The Northern Ireland Vintage Ploughing Association would like to congratulate William Gill on being crowned the 2023 European Vintage Champion overall, Seamus Crossan on achieving 4th in the Trailer Class and William McCracken also achieving 4th in the Classic Conventional Class. This has been a brilliant achievement for the ploughmen and Northern Ireland and they would also like to thank the supporters and Stewart Transport for transporting the equipment.