Winter Fair deadline approaching

The closing date for all livestock entries for the 37th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank is fast approaching.
Karen Hughes, RUAS Business Development Executive and Rodney Brown, Head of Agribusiness at Danske Bank remind livestock exhibitors that the deadline for entries is Friday 17th November at 5pm. Pic: Brian Thompson Photography
All entries must be submitted online by Friday 17th November 2023 at 5pm.

The Winter Fair returns to the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn on Thursday 14th December 2023 from 9am to 6pm.

This one-day event has become a firm festive favourite in the agricultural calendar having established itself as the meeting place for the dairy industry in Ireland.

To view a copy of the Prize Schedule or to enter online, visit winterfair.org.uk/livestock-exhibitors.

To keep up to date with 2023 Winter Fair news check out our website www.winterfair.org.uk or follow the Winter Fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

