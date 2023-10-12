News you can trust since 1963
Woman dead after Co Fermanagh road accident

Police have confirmed that a woman has died following a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, on Wednesday 11th October.
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Oct 2023, 08:39 BST
The collision, involving a black Range Rover Sport and a white Skoda Octavia, occurred shortly before 4.25pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The female driver of the Skoda sadly died from her injuries at the scene while the female driver of the Range Rover was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.

The road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.

An investigation is underway, and officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has dash-cam footage, to contact them at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1204 11/10/23.

