This week marks the start of Wool Month 2024. With more activity than ever before, it is hoped the events will help to amplify the wool message to consumers and drive new demand for wool produced in Northern Ireland.

Wool Month has gained momentum over the years, resulting in a packed schedule. As such several Wool Month events got under way in September this year and the final event will spill into November.

Graham Clark, Marketing Director at Ulster Wool, explains: “Wool Month gains more popularity every year which is great to see, and this time is no different with more events planned than ever before.

“As well as numerous events with our brand partners, we will also be very active on our social media platforms. It is crucial that we reach consumers with this activity to help create new demand for wool products.”

With partners British Wool, the first event was Yarndale, an event aimed at knitters where a “wool trail” was created to promote the brands that use British wool in this important market. This was accompanied with a wool grading demonstration to highlight the versatility of the different wool types handled by Ulster Wool.

Other events and activities planned include:

- Installation of Shaun the Sheep based promotional materials in carpet retailers. British and Ulster Wool are working in partnership with the Campaign for Wool and carpet manufacturers on this campaign to drive consumer demand for wool carpets.

- A press campaign focussed on consumer habits and their attitudes to clothes. Patrick Grant from the BBC’s Great British Sewing Bee will head this up to highlight how wool can be part of the solution to fast fashion’s challenges.

- An event at the Welsh Wool Museum, where the best in Welsh wool will be celebrating alongside the launch of an exciting new marketing development.

- Events in London with brand partners including Navy Grey, Aubin & Wills and Walker Slater.

- An exciting event working with prestigious fashion school Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London, where British Wool will be hosting a roundtable to discuss British wool and sustainability. The event, which will be attended by prestigious high fashion brands, also welcomes students, as new British wool modules are being launched to feature in their courses.

Graham concluded: “The aim of this activity is to ensure we continue to promote the amazing qualities of wool to consumers and to drive demand for products made from our members wool.”