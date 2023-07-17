In Northern Ireland, farming accounted for three of the eight (38%) reported workplace fatalities in 2022/2023 according to the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI).

UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “The UFU is getting behind the annual Farm Safety Week to help encourage safe working on farm and improve farmers’ attitudes towards farm safety. As always, Yellow Wellies have planned informative and emotive content for this critical campaign covering life-changing injuries, long-term ill health and livestock. I urge members to take time this week to engage with the farm safety content, which has the potential to change your perspective and general day to day behaviour on the farm for the better.

“An action that farmers can take to support Farm Safety Week, is to review safety on your farm and work out what you can do to improve it. For example, signage regarding slurry pits, high powered equipment and livestock can make a huge difference and can help to keep you and farm workers safe all year round. Working on a farm creates risk every day and we need to be constantly aware and reminded of that to create a safer working environment and habits.

UFU deputy president William Irvine. Picture: UFU