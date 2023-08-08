Mark and Susan Nutsford, along with their daughter, Jodie, own and operate Riverdane Holsteins at Middlewich, in the large dairy area of Cheshire.

The popular business also includes Celltech, an embryo transfer service. This tightknit family has led by example within the Holstein industry. Few breeders have owned one EX97-point classified cow, Riverdane has now owned four. Its Theatre of Dreams sale includes 154 lots of hand-picked pedigrees – most of them including All-Britain, All-

Canadian, All-American, or All-World titles.

Riverdane Holstein’s tightknit team surrounds two of the star heifers to sell in the Theatre of Dreams sale at Cheshire on August 19. They are both granddaughters of the 2022 Supreme Champion of the World Dairy Expo (United States), Oakfield Solom Footloose EX96-2E. They are sired by Farnear Delta-Lambda and sell as lot 22 and lot 23. Photo: Jane Steel.

The sale will be held on-farm where the family – and its exceptional team – milk 200 cows (640 total head) in a state-of-the-art complex. The high yielders are milked by two GEA robots, and a new 20/20 herringbone milking parlour is used to milk the balance of the herd. Riverdane is currently averaging 11,486kgs milk, 4.3% butterfat, with a 3.2% protein. It has 36 cows classified EX93 points or higher, including 9 x EX94, 4 x EX95, 3 x EX96 and 1 x EX97.

When Mark, Susan, and Jodie made their sale selections they didn’t spare the horses. Riverdane KD Hannah (Lot 90) is described by auctioneer Glyn Lucas as one of the most complete and unique individuals ever to be offered for sale. She blends pedigree, index, and conformation and she is the highest GTPI daughter of Siemers LBA Hanina EX94 with a GTPI+2926 and an impressive PTAT at +3.22.

It is worth noting that LBA Hanina gave almost 18,000kgs in her third lactation (5.8% butterfat), and she is currently one of the highest PTAT cows in the world – backed by three Global Cow of the Year achievements in her pedigree.

Riverdane Miss FDL Ashlyn (Lot 71) is a Lambda daughter from Riverdane Deman Ashlyn EX95. She is one of the Highest Conformation Heifers in the World at Conf +15, Mammary +12, and Feet & Legs +12. Her dam produced more than 13,000kgs at 5.17% butterfat, her next dam is Riverdane Seaver Ashlyn EX94 (the sister to the European Show winner Riverdane Ashlyn Gold EX95).

Glyn said buyers will be spoiled for choice: “Everywhere you look are pedigrees filled with All-World Champions, Madison Champions, Royal Winter Fair Champions, UK National Champions, Highest Star Brood Cows, and production champions. The prospects of investing in these premier pedigrees are excellent, as is the potential return on investment,” he said.

The highly anticipated sale will be the pinnacle of a weekend which will celebrate the Holstein breed and its community. It will be held on Saturday, August 19 at Ravenscroft Hall Farm, Middlewich, Cheshire, starting at 10.30am (cattle viewing from 8.30am).

Follow Riverdane Holsteins on Facebook for more details.